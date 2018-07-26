Hospital Approves Purchase of New MRI

After conducting the normal routine monthly business of the hospital, including approval of the previous minutes, the monthly and year to date financials and the Home Health Care statistics, the board of the Bradley county Medical Center listened to a detailed report concerning the financial condition of the hospital and then heard another detailed report on the need to purchase a new MRI machine and the options available.
CFO Brandon Gorman informed the board that operating cost continue to be a struggle. He stated that the number of patients remains lower than needed and that the hospital experienced a net loss of $285,364.00 for June and a operating loss of $292,905.00 for the month. Bad debts, charity care and a decease in out patient services during June, added to the difficulties. Mr. Gorman talked about changes in code billing procedures that will help financially and the fact a private firm will be employed to help manage the system. He also said changes in the property insurance plan will save over $11,000.00. Administrator Steve Henson went into an in-depth review of the long range prospects for the hospital and indicated "the sky is not falling" and in his opinion some long-term decisions the board has made will help stabilize the finances. He talked about the fact that nearly three hospitals a month are closing in America, due to lack of resources. He stated that if BCMC had collected all it was owed to this point in the budget year, the loss would be minimal He said that charges incurred from business generated is very close to the same as last year. Mr. Henson told the board the financial issues are within a correctable range for the future.
Mr. Henson talked about the possibility of securing a new surgeon and the new APRN nurse getting her practice moving ahead. He also discussed options to recruit a new family practice doctor.
CNO Sarah Tucker gave a nursing update and indicated work is ongoing to stablize the staff and preparing future budgets.
The following medical staff recommendations were approved:
*April Harris, APRN
*Jerome Gehl, M.D., RAPA
*Bryan Jennings, M.D., RAPA
*Aaron Spann, M.D., RAPA
*Shannon Turner, M.D., RAPA
*Patrescia Grubbs, APRN, moved to inactive status
The board voted to purchase a new MRI machine that is up to date with technology and works faster. The machine will be able to assist patients that have had to be sent to other hospitals in the past. It will have greater capabilities and will put BCMC on par with all other hospitals in South Arkansas. The cost of the new unit and renovation of hospital facilities to house the unit will cost an estimated $1,153,306.00. The cost will be paid for using hospital sales tax funds.
