If you traveled with me as a student...your help is needed

Guest Editorial: by Beverly Reep
For more than 20 years I organized tours of our nation's capital and other points of historical significance. One of those places was Mount Vernon, the home of President George Washington. Every year my breath was taken away by the grand view from the portico (Porch) of th home overlooking the beautiful Potomac River. I could sit in the chairs there for a lifetime. It was such an awe-inspiring view that my students would pose for pictures. Last week I shared this same experience with my daughter-in law, son, and husband. I was just as moved by the view. But I was even more moved by what I learned. This view in in danger. Dominion Energy, an energy company is seeking to build on the land across the river. If this happens smoke will rise from tall stacks across the river and the view will be forever changed. I am asking that all who have traveled with me go to the website I am providing below to sign the online petition to SAVE GEORGE WASHINGTON'S VIEW.
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/save-george-washingtons-view-300672327.html
For more than 20 years I organized tours of our nation's capital and other points of historical significance. One of those places was Mount Vernon, the home of President George Washington. Every year my breath was taken away by the grand view from the portico (Porch) of th home overlooking the beautiful Potomac River. I could sit in the chairs there for a lifetime. It was such an awe-inspiring view that my students would pose for pictures. Last week I shared this same experience with my daughter-in law, son, and husband. I was just as moved by the view. But I was even more moved by what I learned. This view in in danger. Dominion Energy, an energy company is seeking to build on the land across the river. If this happens smoke will rise from tall stacks across the river and the view will be forever changed. I am asking that all who have traveled with me go to the website I am providing below to sign the online petition to SAVE GEORGE WASHINGTON'S VIEW.
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/save-george-washingtons-view-300672327.html
No comments:
Post a Comment