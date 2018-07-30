Jersey Rural FD Responds To Lanark Fire

Near the midnight hour of July 29 , Jersey Firefighters responded to a fire at 1451 Bradley 5 North in the Lanark Community.
Upon arrival, the basically wooden structure was found to be fully engulfed. The crew brought the fire under control at approximately 1:15 AM. The last truck left the scene at 2:55 AM. The information given at the scene by neighbors was that the owner had passed away and that the owner's son stayed in the house from to time, but noted that no one was in the house at the time of the fire. Electricity and Rural water were both found to be connected and functioning in the structure.
Responding personnel included: 10 Jersey Firefighters, 1 Hermitage Firefighter, 2 Jersey trucks , two Bradley County Deputies and 2 Ouachita Electric personnel.
