Joe Quinn Named Executive Director for Arkansas Good Roads Foundation
The Arkansas Good Roads Foundation (AGRF) has named Joe Quinn as executive director. The foundation is a 501 (c)(3) with a mission to promote adequate funding for highways and local roads across Arkansas.
AGRF Executive Board Vice President D.B. Hill said, “We are very pleased Joe is joining our ongoing effort to help all Arkansans better understand how good roads play a major role in the quality of life in our state. We have searched for months to find the right voice to lead this grassroots work, and Joe's deep understanding of Arkansas makes him ideal for this role."
Quinn has held visible jobs in Arkansas for more than 30 years, having started his career in Little Rock as an anchor and political reporter at the CBS TV affiliate. Most recently he was in public affairs at Walmart for 12 years. Prior to that he was director of policy for Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee.
“We are living in a complex and fully integrated world where adequate transportation funding creates jobs, drives tourism, and helps economic development and education,” Quinn said. "Highway funding is not just about pavement. It's critical in helping our citizens avoid congestion when traveling to visit families, shopping, or vacationing. It's also critical in providing safe and efficient roadways for our children when they are traveling to school in urban or rural areas."
The Arkansas Good Roads Foundation has been in existence in some form since 1896. The organization has been a strong voice in the ongoing discussion of the best way to fund road maintenance and development in a way that best serves residents in all regions of the state.
Arkansas has 16,000 miles of roads with the construction and maintenance of roads supporting more than 35,000 jobs. Arkansas has the 12" largest highway system in the United States but ranks only 430 nationally in revenue available to maintain and improve roads.
Quinn said, “At no point in Arkansas history has there been a wider gap between the funding available for roads and what funds are actually needed to maintain our roads. This is a discussion that impacts all of us and very much matters to the economic well-being of the state. It not only affects large companies, it's a critical issue for the thousands of small businesses with vehicles on the road every day."
Quinn is the Principal in Quinn & Associates Consulting LLC. He lives in Rogers with his wife Shannon and has two children attending the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. He is a member of the Bentonville Board of Education.
