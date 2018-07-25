Kevin Dunn Inducted Into The Arkansas Boys State Hall of Fame

Left: Len Cotton- Boys State Commission ChairRight: Kevin D. Dunn – Boys State Hall of Fame Inductee
The Hall of Fame was organized in 1999 by Boys State Commissioner Austin Hanner. Mr. Hanner had a vision to organize this honor and after research, he was able to develop this honor within the Boys State organization. There are three categories in which men can be inducted into the Hall of Fame. The first category is that of a former Boys State delegate who has achieved excellence in their profession. Some of the inductees in this category are former Governor Mike Huckabee, Former Razorback Coach Ken Hatfield, Former Texas Coach Fred Akers, and Former President William Jefferson Clinton.
The second category is individuals who have contributed greatly to the Arkansas Boys State and the Youth of Arkansas. This category includes individuals who may or may not have attended Boys State but who have supported the organization over the years and have been instrumental in the progress for young men in Arkansas. Some of the inductees in this category are Mr. Austin Hanner, Coach Ronnie Kerr, Col. Howard J. Pierson, Dr. Grover Evans, and Mr. Steve Nawojczyk.
The third category is former Arkansas Boys State citizens who gave their lives for our country. Thankfully, this category is small but there are men who have been inducted into this category who served as far back as World War II. Some of the inductees are Mr. John H. Carter, Mr. Danny R. Metz, and Mr. Tyler Ross Seideman.
Mr. Dunn has served as an educator in Arkansas for the past 29 years. He is currently serving as the high school band director for Warren High School. He is a member of the Arkansas Bandmasters Association, Four States Bandmasters Association, Arkansas School Band and Orchestra Association, Phi Beta Mu Band Fraternity.
Mr. Dunn is a graduate of Hampton High School. He holds a BA in Music and a Med in Educational Leadership from the University of Arkansas at Monticello and has completed work toward a EEd in Educational Administration from the University of Arkansas at Littler Rock. He and his wife of 34 years, Cheryl, reside in Monticello. They have two sons, Daniel and Thomas and two very precious granddaughters, Sydney (6) and Kayeleigh (2).
