Lions Club Hosts Award For Sew Peaceful Quilts

The Warren Lions Club met Wednesday, July 11th at Molly's Diner for their regular monthly program meeting. The club welcomed Audrey Veasey who works for the Division of Services for the Blind for the Arkansas Department of Human Services. She presented a brief program on the type services the agency can provide. She discussed how to find assistance, who is eligible, what's available and how visioned impaired individuals can be helped vocationally. The program can help a visually impaired person start a new business.
Ms. Veasey handed out a pamphlet that provided detailed information on the services available. For more information call Toll Free 1-800-960-9270. Those needing TDD services call 501-682-0093.
After her remarks, Ms. Veasey made two presentations to Mrs. Sandra DalSanto, who has taken part in the program. She was given an award for Consumer of the Year and another award for her business development. Mrs. DalSanto makes quilts in the New Edinburg area. She has been assisted by DHS in making her venture work.
The Lions Club then elected officers for the new year which runs form July, 2018 to June, 2019.
Elected were the following:
*Michael Sparks, President
*Tim Kessler, Vice President
*David King, Secretary
*James Wells, Treasure
*Tommy Burrow, Tail Twister
The Warren Lions Club meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month. The first meeting of the month is conducted at Molly's Diner and the fourth meeting is held at Simple Simons Pizza.
