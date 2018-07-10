Local Students Graduate from the University of Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Tristen Brooke Clanton from Hermitage graduated from the University of Arkansas with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences degree, with high distinction, in agricultural education communications and technology from the Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences.
The following students from Warren graduated from the University of Arkansas at the end of the Spring 2018 semester:
· Kyle James Frank graduated with a Master of Arts in Teaching degree in secondary education from the College of Education and Health Professions.
· Joel Garay graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering degree from the College of Engineering.
