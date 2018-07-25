Wednesday, July 25, 2018

Macedonia to Host Back to School Bash

Macedonia Baptist Church located at 768 Highway 63 N., Warren, will host a Baack to School Bash, Saturday, July 28 between the hours of 4:00 and 7:00 p.m.

Backpacks and school supplies for school-age children will be provided while supplies last.  There will also be food, games, and fun.

Pastor Mike Gorman invites all to come.
at 12:36 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)