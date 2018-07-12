Major Street Paving Projects Underway

Three major Streets in Warren are under construction for repaving. According to Mayor Bryan Martin, work has begun on Hankins Street. the existing pavement is being milled and new asphalt will be installed. Plans call for new paving on Woodlawn and N. Watson Streets. The work is being accomplished with a grant of $250,000.00 provide by the state's State Aid Street Program. The grant is nearly three times larger than the city's regular, annual street budget. Mayor Martin and the City Council have been working on the project for months.
The three streets being improved are major thoroughfares within the city.
