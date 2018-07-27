Near Midnight Fire Alarm On Bryant Street

Warren fire fighters were summoned to 410 Bryant Street just before midnight July 26th to extinguish a house fire. Two fire engines and firemen responded quickly and the fire was put out, although there was extensive damage to the structure.
According to Fire Chief Howard Edwards, one adult was home and there were no injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fourteen Warren firemen responded to the call.
