New Bridge On Boyd Street Under Construction

Work has begun on the new bridge being constructed on Boyd Street in the neighborhood referred to as Pennisterville or sometimes the Southern Side. The location is north of the PotlatchDeltic Southern Plant. The new bridge is replacing a crossing that partially washed out several months ago. Due to the scope of the project and the cost, the city was legally required to have the new structure designed by a licensed engineer and the project had to be publicly bid. It has taken some time to get all the planning and bid process carried out. While all residents of the area and police, fire and sanitation departments have continued to have access to all properties, it has caused some inconvenience. It is hoped that work will proceed quickly.
Mayor Bryan Martin and Street Foreman Ricky Joe Davis were on the scene Monday afternoon, July 30th as work began. The Mayor has urged the contractor to proceed as swiftly as possible and get the bridge completed in a safe manner. Mayor Martin stated he appreciated the patience of the residents of the neighborhood. Pioneer Construction Company of Crossett is building the new structure.
Major paving projects are also underway in the city. Updates will be provided.
