Pennington Files for Warren Mayor

|Denisa Pennington filed for the office of Mayor of Warren Friday with her three daughters and her grandchildren.
Pennington began economic development career as the Executive Director of the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce in 1998, where she directed chamber-related functions to enhance the economic vitality of the City of Warren.
She joined the Arkansas Economic Development Commission in 2001, where she served as Community Development Consultant and was promoted to Director of Community Development for the Agency.
“I want to use my background to serve the people of Warren, so our children and grandchildren will have the best place to live, work, and play, “Pennington said.
Pennington holds a bachelor’s degree in secondary education in English and Communication from the University of Arkansas in Monticello and a master’s degree in Interpersonal and Organizational Communication from the University of Arkansas in Little Rock.
She is a graduate of the Economic Development Institute from the University of Oklahoma, and the Community Development Institute from University of Central Arkansas.
Pennington currently serves on the Bradley County Economic Development Corporation board, the Bradley County Historical Museum, the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA and the advisory board of LeadAR Alumni Association. She has been an active volunteer for the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival since moving back to Warren in 2016.
Denisa has three daughters, Emily Harton, Brooke Hatch and Elizabeth McKinney of Warren.
