Quorum Court Has Brief Routine Meeting

Seven of the nine Justices were on hand Monday night, July 16th for the monthly meeting of the Bradley County Quorum Court. The members approved the minutes of the previous meeting, approved the Treasurer's Report and reviewed the Sheriff;s monthly report. County Judge Klay McKinney gave his update on county activities and informed the justices that a new grant has been received for installation of a new bridge on County Rd. 11. He also told the court that most of the lighting damage to county phones and computers has been repaired.
The Judge told the members that a meeting was recently conducted about the proposed state prison that will provide jail space to the county. He indicated plans are moving ahead. No information was provided concerning the location of the facility.
