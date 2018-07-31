State Police Mobile Command Center In Use While New Construction Continues

According to Troop F. Captain Scott Woodward, the unit will be needed only a short time and he stated his appreciation to the Warren Police Department and Chief Shaun Hildreth for cooperating with the state police and allowing the unit to be stationed at the ESC facility.
The new modern and expanded state police headquarters in Warren will house Troop F Highway Patrol, CID and will be the central communications center for the troop. Troop F Headquarters in Warren is a memorial named in honor of former State Representative and a former Speaker of the Arkansas House Carroll Hollensworth.
