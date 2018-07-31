Tuesday, July 31, 2018

State Police Mobile Command Center In Use While New Construction Continues

If you have driven by the Warren Emergency Services Center recently you may have noticed a large mobile unit setting on the parking lot on the East of the Building that says "Mobile Incident Command Center."  It is a mobile communications center that can be used by the state police to communicate with all state police units and other headquarters.  It has been in use in Warren while construction and upgrades have been underway at the new Troop F Headquarters on N. Myrtle Street ( U. S. Highway 63 ). 

According to Troop F. Captain Scott Woodward, the unit will be needed only a short time and he stated his appreciation to the Warren Police Department and Chief Shaun Hildreth for cooperating with the state police and allowing the unit to be stationed at the ESC facility. 

The new modern and expanded state police headquarters in Warren will house Troop F Highway Patrol, CID and will be the central communications center for the troop.  Troop F Headquarters  in Warren is a memorial named in honor of former State Representative and a former Speaker of the Arkansas House Carroll Hollensworth.
9:08 AM

