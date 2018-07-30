Summer Youth Program at Housing Authority

Verlancia is an educator who resides in Jacksonville, AR. She was born in Lee County, Arkansas. She has earned a Master of Secondary Education degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. She has also earned dual bachelor's degrees in business administration with majors in Advertising-Public Relations and Marketing from UALR.
The BOHEMIA Cares Summer Enrichment Program began on June 18 at the Warren Housing Authority’s meeting room. The theme was #ICanDoThis. The scripture was Philippians 4:13, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” Twenty-four little learners were able to attend the program for FREE at the Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Fun literacy enrichment activities, character education, mentoring, technology, social media etiquette, and life skills training were taught daily. Participants were required to complete a community service project utilizing computers at the Warren Branch Library. Parents were required to attend mandatory parenting workshops that were held at the Warren Housing Authority. Participants went on two educational field trips to the Governor Mike Huckabee Delta Rivers Nature Center in Pine Bluff and the Arkansas Museum of Natural Resources in Smackover, AR. All participants were fed breakfast and lunch daily. The end date for the program was July 27 with a closing ceremony held at the Warren Housing Authority’s meeting room. Participants received certificates of appreciation. They showcased their vision boards, community service projects, and talents in a formal program. DaMarion (DJ) Abraham received a brand new Chromebook for being chosen as the Caring Matters Award recipient. This award was given to the participant who showed acts of kindness, who loved, cared, and always supported others. Despite being bullied at the tender age of 5, he turned the negative experience into positive behavior. His mother LaToya Abraham stated, “He cares so much for others. All the kids in the neighborhood are crazy about DJ. Maybe because he knows what it feels like to be bullied so it’s like he just took on the role of ‘the protector’. That’s my baby.” We are proud to honor DJ and he is so deserving of the new Chromebook. We wish him nothing but continued success in school. He is an honor roll student and a very mannerable young man. We love him at BOHEMIA Cares.
BOHEMIA Cares sends a special word of thanks their sponsors, donors, and partners. “We really do appreciate Rev. Henry D. Cox and the Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church for allowing us to bring the summer program to Warren, Arkansas. Thanks to Walmart Store #348 - Monticello, Crain Hyundai - NLR, Potlatch Deltic Corporation - Warren, Walmart Store #7 - Sherwood, Walmart Store #339 - Fordyce, Healing Waters Outreach Center of Shannon Hills, AR, Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club of Little Rock, AR, Mid-Arkansas Utilities of Jacksonville, Atwoods Ranch & Home of Monticello, Here to Help Foundation, AR, Dr. Daniel Heard and Central Arkansas Family Dentistry, Greg Harton and Shelter Insurance, the Warren Branch Library, and the Bradley County Health Department. Your contributions and support allowed us to provide a much needed service for residents in the Warren community. Our goal is to offer the summer enrichment program again next summer at Union Hill MB Church for youth in Bradley County,” Ms. Tucker stated.
