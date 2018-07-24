Warren Continues To Make And Save Money Recycling

For a number of years, the city of Warren has been involved in recycling. The city collects and sells or make use of materials in various ways to try to reduce the volume of solid waste that must be land- filled. Not only is recycling good for the environment, it makes the city some income and reduces the cost of disposal of solid waste. Much of the material is voluntarily collected by homeowners and businesses in the city and delivered to city drop off sites, while some large producers of cardboard or paper are periodically picked up by the city if arrangements are made in advance.
The city has a drop off center on Myrtle Street adjacent to the Warren Fire Department. It is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Residents and businesses may drop off clean cardboard, news paper and office paper. Tires may be delivered to the transfer station and computers, printers and various electronics may be delivered to the city shop on Church Street just East of the City Park. For information on how and what to recycle, call the Warren Sanitation Office at 226-5860.
According to the Sanitation Office, from July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018, the following volumes of materials were recycled by the City of Warren:
*Computers & Electronics-8.33 tons
*Cardboard, news paper & office paper-62.57 tons
*Tires-96.16 tons
*Limbs, Leaves and Brush-47.8 tons( Note: The city chips wood waste and delivers it to local
industry for fuel. Yard waste and limbs are collected by the city on Wednesdays on a call- in
basis.)
Prices for recycled materials various greatly from month to month. In 2017 the city made $18,400.00 from the sale of cardboard and paper. It is important to remember that for every ton of solid waste that is diverted for recycling, the city saves the cost of landfill disposal. All Warren residents and businesses are encouraged to recycle regularly.
There are markets for the recycling of aluminum cans through the private sector. The cans will be purchased. One location for recycling cans is York's Auto & Metal Recycling on U. S. Highway 278 West at the site of the old Warren Drive-In.
