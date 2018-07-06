Warren High School Students to Benefit from Lesson Plans Developed Through State & National Program

LITTLE ROCK - Students at Warren High School in Warren, Arkansas will benefit this year from the research and lesson plans developed by Anne O’Neill through the third year of the Arkansas Declaration of Learning program.
O’Neill, an English language arts, drama, oral communication, and theatre teacher for grades 9-12, was one of 26 educators who participated in the third year of this prestigious program, which uses historic art and objects from state and national museums and libraries to develop innovative lesson plans centered around civic engagement. Because of O’Neill’s dedication to the program during the 2017-18 school year, she was recognized by Governor Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Education on June 29 at the Clinton Presidential Center.
“The ADOL program lit a fire in me that I didn't know was there,” said O’Neill. “We made a difference in a community and I was recognized as teacher of the year. I contribute my success to my involvement in this program,” O’Neill said.
“I am proud of the Arkansas educators who have dedicated their time and expertise to making the Arkansas Declaration of Learning initiative a success,” Arkansas Department of Education Commissioner Johnny Key said. “Arkansas is the first state in the country to implement this national program, and through our partnerships with other organizations, we have enhanced student learning by providing access to historical objects that are rich in history. Together we are transforming Arkansas to lead the nation in student-focused education.”
The Declaration of Learning program was formed in 2013 as part of an inter-agency educational initiative that began when representatives from 13 national organizations signed the Declaration of Learning. This declaration pledged that these organizations would work with state and local partners to create learning tools for educators and students in middle and secondary education.
Arkansas is the first state to participate in the program. Program partners are the Arkansas Department of Education, Clinton Foundation, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Central Arkansas Library System’s Butler Center for Arkansas Studies, William J. Clinton Presidential Library and Museum, and the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Reception Rooms.
Over the last three years, partners have collaborated with Arkansas educators and school librarians who teach art, English language arts, and social studies for grades six through 12. To date, more than 6,000 Arkansas students have participated in classroom lessons and civic engagement projects developed through the program. Partners are currently working on developing a website that will allow educators across the nation to have access to the lesson plans created by Arkansas teachers.
O’Neill, an English language arts, drama, oral communication, and theatre teacher for grades 9-12, was one of 26 educators who participated in the third year of this prestigious program, which uses historic art and objects from state and national museums and libraries to develop innovative lesson plans centered around civic engagement. Because of O’Neill’s dedication to the program during the 2017-18 school year, she was recognized by Governor Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Education on June 29 at the Clinton Presidential Center.
“The ADOL program lit a fire in me that I didn't know was there,” said O’Neill. “We made a difference in a community and I was recognized as teacher of the year. I contribute my success to my involvement in this program,” O’Neill said.
“I am proud of the Arkansas educators who have dedicated their time and expertise to making the Arkansas Declaration of Learning initiative a success,” Arkansas Department of Education Commissioner Johnny Key said. “Arkansas is the first state in the country to implement this national program, and through our partnerships with other organizations, we have enhanced student learning by providing access to historical objects that are rich in history. Together we are transforming Arkansas to lead the nation in student-focused education.”
The Declaration of Learning program was formed in 2013 as part of an inter-agency educational initiative that began when representatives from 13 national organizations signed the Declaration of Learning. This declaration pledged that these organizations would work with state and local partners to create learning tools for educators and students in middle and secondary education.
Arkansas is the first state to participate in the program. Program partners are the Arkansas Department of Education, Clinton Foundation, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Central Arkansas Library System’s Butler Center for Arkansas Studies, William J. Clinton Presidential Library and Museum, and the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Reception Rooms.
Over the last three years, partners have collaborated with Arkansas educators and school librarians who teach art, English language arts, and social studies for grades six through 12. To date, more than 6,000 Arkansas students have participated in classroom lessons and civic engagement projects developed through the program. Partners are currently working on developing a website that will allow educators across the nation to have access to the lesson plans created by Arkansas teachers.
No comments:
Post a Comment