Warren Native Highlighted In Highway Magazine

|Photos by Rusty Hubbard
Mr. Sullivan is pictured in one article related to the Arkansas Department of Transportation receiving a Qualification-Based Selection Award from the Arkansas Chapter of the American Council of Engineering Companies. The QBS Awards recognize public and private entities that make exemplary use of the QBS process which is a negotiated procurement process based on qualifications and competence in relation to the work to be performed.
The second article that included Mr. Sullivan, and quoted him, was an article about workforce zone safety. Among the comments attributed to Mr. Sullivan was, "over 65,000 vehicles pass through this work zone every day" ( referring to a work zone on U. S. Highway 67 near Cabot). "The construction activity you see around us makes for a potentially dangerous combination of motorist and construction crews." Mr. Sullivan went on to say "there are numerous factors that contributed to those work zone crashes." "Speeding , inattentive driving, and lack of seatbelt use are high on the list."
Tony Sullivan grew up in Warren. He is a graduate of Warren High School and the University of Arkansas. He is the son of the late Eugene Sullivan and Mrs. Janice Sullivan.
