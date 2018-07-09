Warren PD Issues Citation

The Warren Police Department has issued a citation to a driver involved in a two vehicle accident that took place July 3, 2018. The accident occurred near the intersection of S. Martin and Wheeler Streets. Both vehicles were traveling North on N. Martin when one vehicle, located in the turn lane, turned right onto Wheeler and hit the other vehicle. The damage was minor and there were no injuries.
The driver that turned improperly was issued and citation for leaving the scene of an accident and driving on a suspended drivers license.
The driver that turned improperly was issued and citation for leaving the scene of an accident and driving on a suspended drivers license.
No comments:
Post a Comment