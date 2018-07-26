Warren School Board Takes Personnel Actions in Called Meeting

The Warren School Board met in a called conference Thursday, July 26, at 6:00 p.m. After a meeting in executive session, the board voted to approve the following personnel matters:
They accepted the resignation of Cieara Russell as a Classified Stwaff member.
They approved the hiring of Justin Long as a high school instructor.
They approved the following classified hires-
Kimberlyn Yates -WHS Media Aide Assistant
Erika Densmore-WHS Counselor Secretary
Jordyn Rose-WMS Media Aide Assistant
Priscilla Vincent-WHS Food Service
All ABC Personnel contingent upon approval of the ABC grant.
