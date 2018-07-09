Monday, July 9, 2018

WPD Arrest Report For July 3-7, 2018

The following are innocent until proven guilty:

Eduard Naron / 2929 Highway 53 N., Monticello, AR / DOB 1-18-60 / Reckless driving, DWI Alcohol on 7-3-18

Matt Forrest / 1406 W. Pine, Warren, AR / DOB 3-28-95 / Calhoun County Warrant on 7-4-18

Seth Graham / 509 Kelley St., Warren, AR / DOB 6-18-95 / Arkansas board of parole on 7-6-18

Kimberly Osgood / 504 Kelley St., Warren, AR / DOB 3-3-96 / Ouachita County Warrant on 7-6-18

Stefan Jones / 1283 Bradley Rd. N., Banks, AR / DOB 3-21-96 / Warrant WPD, False use of 911, and agg. assault terristic threatening on 7-6-18

Corey Kinney / 1113 Pierson St., Warren, AR / DOB 7-8-88 / Warrant BCSO, Warrant Pine Bluff on 7-7-18
