WPD Arrest Report For July 3-7, 2018

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Eduard Naron / 2929 Highway 53 N., Monticello, AR / DOB 1-18-60 / Reckless driving, DWI Alcohol on 7-3-18
Matt Forrest / 1406 W. Pine, Warren, AR / DOB 3-28-95 / Calhoun County Warrant on 7-4-18
Seth Graham / 509 Kelley St., Warren, AR / DOB 6-18-95 / Arkansas board of parole on 7-6-18
Kimberly Osgood / 504 Kelley St., Warren, AR / DOB 3-3-96 / Ouachita County Warrant on 7-6-18
Stefan Jones / 1283 Bradley Rd. N., Banks, AR / DOB 3-21-96 / Warrant WPD, False use of 911, and agg. assault terristic threatening on 7-6-18
Corey Kinney / 1113 Pierson St., Warren, AR / DOB 7-8-88 / Warrant BCSO, Warrant Pine Bluff on 7-7-18
Eduard Naron / 2929 Highway 53 N., Monticello, AR / DOB 1-18-60 / Reckless driving, DWI Alcohol on 7-3-18
Matt Forrest / 1406 W. Pine, Warren, AR / DOB 3-28-95 / Calhoun County Warrant on 7-4-18
Seth Graham / 509 Kelley St., Warren, AR / DOB 6-18-95 / Arkansas board of parole on 7-6-18
Kimberly Osgood / 504 Kelley St., Warren, AR / DOB 3-3-96 / Ouachita County Warrant on 7-6-18
Stefan Jones / 1283 Bradley Rd. N., Banks, AR / DOB 3-21-96 / Warrant WPD, False use of 911, and agg. assault terristic threatening on 7-6-18
Corey Kinney / 1113 Pierson St., Warren, AR / DOB 7-8-88 / Warrant BCSO, Warrant Pine Bluff on 7-7-18
No comments:
Post a Comment