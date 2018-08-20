20th Outoor Expo to be held by SouthArk

The 20th SouthArk Outdoor Expo, presented on Sept. 8 by the South Arkansas Community College Foundation, will include a full day of exhibits, live music, children’s activities and outdoor-themed vendors and exhibits.
The event will be held on the grounds of the El Dorado Conference Center. There is no entry fee, but donations of canned or packaged food are encouraged. These donations will be donated to the Interfaith Help Services food bank in El Dorado.
The SouthArk Outdoor Expo benefits SouthArk students by raising money for scholarships and special initiatives of the college through sponsorships and booth and contest fees.
The day will begin with the Nexans Amercable Maj. Ronald Wayne Culver Hero 5K Run-Walk at 7:30 a.m. Other contests are the Withrow Family Rib Cookoff, an outdoor photography contest, a dog show and a car show. Contest winners will be awarded cash prizes, including more than $5,000 for the cookoff.
Children’s activ
ities include archery, air rifle target shooting, face painting and a magic show. Vendors will sell outdoor wares such as duck calls, sportswear, riding lawn mowers and fishing equipment.
Live music will be played on an outdoor stage throughout the day, with appearances by Aces Wild Band, Cory Jackson and local trio Tunesmith.
This event is the foundation’s flagship fundraiser, having raised close to $600,000 in its history.
“We are fortunate that Apex Redi-Mixed Concrete Company is once again our title sponsor,” SouthArk Foundation Board President Greg Withrow said. “Our board of directors is dedicated to providing a fun and full day of hands-on activities for outdoor enthusiasts and their families.”
More information about the event, including contest entry information, is available at www.southarkexpo.com.
