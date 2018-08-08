50 Year Award Presented To Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith recently received an award for 50 year membership in the Bradley County Extension Homemakers Club. She was recognized at the annual Arkansas Extension Homemakers Council State Meeting in June. Georgia is still a very active member of the Friendship Club in Warren where she participates in community service projects, fundraising efforts, and educational meetings at the club and county level. She is always willing teach others what she has learned while participating in Extension Homemakers.
No comments:
Post a Comment