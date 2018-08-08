AAS Tunican Chapter to Host Business Meeting

|Tunican Chapter members assisting with excavations at the Taylor House.
The Tunican Chapter of the Arkansas Archeological Society is hosting its annual business meeting on Tuesday, August 21 at 6 PM in the UAM Research Station lab on the UAM campus. The Tunican Chapter is a group of people interested in the archeology and history of Arkansas. Members work with the UAM Research Station of the Arkansas Archeological Survey to document and preserve sites and artifacts. The Chapter holds a monthly speaker series on the first Tuesday of each month through the Fall 2018 semester. Topics range from the archeology of Caddo Indian sites to the Civil War. The group participates in excavations and laboratory analysis and visits archeological sites across southeast Arkansas. At this meeting, we will discuss the election of new officers and plan activities and field trips for the fall. Bring a friend and join us for a fun evening of archaeology planning. Membership is $5.00 for students, $10.00 for individuals, and $15.00 for families, but this event is free and open to the public.
