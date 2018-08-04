Arrest Made

On the date of Monday, July 30, 2018 Sgt. Terrence Moore of the Warren Police Department was contacted about a shoplifter at a local business. During the process of the investigation a search was conducted on the suspect and various controlled substances and paraphernalia were located (marijuana, methamphetamine, pills and glass pipes commonly used to consume narcotics). The suspect, Ashley Emerson (27) of Warren was arrested and transported to the Warren Police Department where she was interviewed by Sgt. Tim Nichols. Emerson is likely to be charged with Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Meth) / Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Not Meth or Cocaine) / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia / Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance / Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance and Shoplifting.
****First three charges listed are felonies and the last three are misdemeanors****
