BCEDC Hears Agri Update

After approving the minutes of the last meeting and tabling the financial report, the BCEDC Board heard an update on Agriculture in Bradley County from John Gavin. Mr. Gavin told the board that the 2018 tomato season was unusual due to weather but prices started out well and remain good. the main issue was the volume was low due to weather conditions and the crop was about 40 to 50 percent less than it could have been. This cut into the profits of the farmers. He stated that production cost is around $10,000.00 per acre for tomatoes. Gavin went on to say that Bradley County farmers are diversifying into an array of other fruits and vegetables.
Mr. Gavin also reported on beef production in the county. He stated that the average age of beef farmers is 65 and older. He said fewer young people are getting into the business.
A copy of the "Rural Profile of Arkansas,2017" prepared by the University of Arkansas, Division of Agriculture, Research & Extension was presented to the board members for information. The Executive Director then gave a monthly report on activities. He reported on workforce programs the organization is assisting with.
Mr. Gavin also reported on beef production in the county. He stated that the average age of beef farmers is 65 and older. He said fewer young people are getting into the business.
A copy of the "Rural Profile of Arkansas,2017" prepared by the University of Arkansas, Division of Agriculture, Research & Extension was presented to the board members for information. The Executive Director then gave a monthly report on activities. He reported on workforce programs the organization is assisting with.
No comments:
Post a Comment