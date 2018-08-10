Bethel AME Church Celebrates 150 Years

Bethel AME Church located at 200 Packard Street in Warren will celebrate its 150th year of service to God and the Warren community Sunday, August 12th with services to begin at 3:00 P.M. Dr. Clarence Lucky is pastor, and he and the church invite the public to attend.
The speaker for the day will be Bishop Michael L. Mitchell. Also attending will be Cordella Mitchell, Episcopal Supervisor and Dr. James R. Hooper, Presiding Elder.
Bethel has been a rock in the Warren community for its entire length of existence. Many outstanding citizens and leaders of the Warren community were and and have been members of Bethel. The church continues to lead in the religious and civic affairs of Warren.
