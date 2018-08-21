Bradley County Fair Queen Pageant Set For September 15

The 2018 Bradley County Fair Queen pageant will be held on Saturday, September 15th at Bradley County Fairgrounds and will begin at 4:00 p.m. Entry forms for the competition are available at the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce located at 104 North Myrtle Street. Entry fee for the competition is $25. Deadline to enter is Friday, September 7th.
Contestants eligible for the Bradley County Fair Queen must be 17 years of age and not more than 21 years of age and must reside in Bradley County. The contestant named Bradley County Fair Queen will be eligible to receive a scholarship from University of Arkansas at Monticello or South Ark. Community College in El Dorado.
Winner will receive a cash scholarship and a college tuition scholarship.
Participants will compete in Private Interview, Sportswear and Evening Gown. There will be no swimsuit competition.
Young ladies interested in competing for either title should contact Ken Simmons at 870-820-0144, JeNelle Lipton at 870-226-5457, or Robin Hollis at the Bradley County Extension Office 870-226-8410.
