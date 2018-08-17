Carthen Doster To Perform Free Acoustic Show At Rob Reep Studio On Main Street Saturday Night

Come enjoy a night of acoustic sound and soul by local singer/songwriter and guitarist, Carthen Doster, brought to you for free by Rob Reep Studio, located at 225 S. Main St. in Warren.
With an eclectic selection of both original and cover renditions, Doster will be performing an hour long show from 7pm-8pm Saturday, August 18, 2018.
Join us from 6pm-7pm for pre-show refreshments and viewing of the art gallery and gift shop.
The show starts at 7pm. Some seating will be available, but arrive early to pick the best spot!
With an eclectic selection of both original and cover renditions, Doster will be performing an hour long show from 7pm-8pm Saturday, August 18, 2018.
Join us from 6pm-7pm for pre-show refreshments and viewing of the art gallery and gift shop.
The show starts at 7pm. Some seating will be available, but arrive early to pick the best spot!
No comments:
Post a Comment