Chamber Board Meeting

Members and guest of the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce Board met Monday, August 13th in the conference room of the Bradley County Medical Center to conduct the monthly business of the chamber. The minutes of the previous meeting and the current financial statement were approved.
The board voted to purchase a new fax machine and to buy an ad in the Eagle Democrat for the football addition.
Leah St, John gave a report on the "Make Warren Shine" endeavor. She stated that to date some 40-50 volunteers have worked on the project with more work to come. She said sufficient funds have been raised to complete the work to date but future funding will need to be secured. She then showed a 7 minute slide show highlighting the work of the organization so far.
Debbie Spencer gave a brief report on plans for a "Trunk or Treat' activity planned for the downtown area October 31st. It will take place on Main Street from 6:00-8:00 P.M. The event will be the first annual Bradley County Family Fall Festival. Volunteers and donations are still needed. Contact the Bradley County Chamber at 870-226-5225 for more information or to volunteer.
Donations needed include: treat sacks, bottled water, pumpkins, candy, fruit, pencils, bouncy balls kid games, popcorn, hot dogs, anything for kids, fall decor and items for prizes. Volunteers are needed to hand out candy, work games, decorate and provide safety. This is planned as an annual event in Warren. According to Mrs. Spencer, plans for a Christmas parade and activities on December 2, 2018 are also in the works.
It was announce that the Chamber's Executive Committee is working up a job description for the position of Chamber President, and plans to advertise the job soon. Denisa Pennington is currently serving as interim President without pay, until a permanent hire is made.
