Chamber Of Commerce Is Seeking Executive Director

The Bradley County Chamber of Commerce is seeking applicants for the position of Executive Director ( the official title is President ). The person hired will be in charge of day to day operations of the Chamber under the authority and direction of the board of directors. Go to the classified page of salineriverchronicle.com to see the full ad seeking applicants.
Applications must be submitted by September 5, 2018 and may be turned in to the Chamber Office located at 104 Myrtle Street, Warren, Arkansas 71671. The office is located on the first floor of the Warren Municipal Building. For information call 870-226-5225.
The Bradley County Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit organization made up of local businesses and individuals for the purpose of promoting and growing business in the Bradley County area. It is affiliated with the Arkansas Chamber of Commerce and the National Chamber. The Bradley County Chamber is the entity that produces the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival under the direction of the Pink Tomato Festival Committee, an arm of the Chamber.
The Chamber is not a governmental agency and is not a subdivision of the City of Warren, City of Hermitage, City of Banks or Bradley County. The offices are located in the Warren Municipal Building due to an agreement that goes back to the early 20th century. The individual that donated the land for the Municipal Building mandated that the City of Warren always allow the Chamber to have office space in City Hall.
