City Council Fills Vacancy

The Warren City Council meet in regular session Monday evening, August 13th in the Council Chambers of the Warren Municipal Building. Five of the six council members were present. After being called to order and approving the minutes of the previous meeting, the City Clerk, Mrs. Helen Boswell, presented the monthly and year to date financial report. All were approved by the council members. The clerk reported that city sales tax revenues are up 3% over 2017 and the city's share of the county-wide sales tax is also up. She called attention to the District Court monthly report, in the council members' packets.
After hearing from a citizen during the public comment section of the agenda and the Bradley County Economic Commission, the members voted to accept the resignation of Council Member Jimmy Moseley, Ward 2, Position 2. Mr. Moseley has been battling health issues and felt it was appropriate to step down. The council then voted to appoint Mrs. Emily Moseley, the wife of Mr. Moseley, to fill out the remainder of the term, which runs through December, 31, 2018. Upon being sworn in, Mrs. Moseley will take her seat on the council.
The members of the council were addressed by Mrs. Debbie Spencer on behalf of the events committee of the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce. She asked that Main Street be closed to traffic October 31, 2018 for the "Trunk or Treat" event and December 2, 2018 for the Christmas activities and parade. The Council voted 5-0 to authorize the closings on both dates.
On recommendation by the police committee, the council voted to provide a step pay increase for two police officers, both of whom recently graduated from the police academy. They also voted to authorize the salary of a new officer hired by the Civil Service Commission as a Training Sergeant.
Fire Chief Howard Edwards informed the members that as of August 1, 2018 Warren's fire insurance rating has been reduced to 3, due to continued improvements to the fire department and water system. Residents and businesses are encouraged to contact their insurance agent to have their rates evaluated.
Ways and Means Chairperson, Council Member Dorothy Henderson submitted a recommendation from the committee that proposed tenured pay increases be approved. The council voted 5-0 to approved the pay increases in the way of bonuses. The amounts approved are as follows:
Employees with over twenty years of service-receive $600.00 each
Employees with over fifteen years of service-receive $500.00 each
Employees with over ten years of service -receive $400.00 each
Employees with over five years of service-receive $300.00 each
The total cost of the bonuses, including taxes and retirement is $10,526.40.
The Ways and Means committee also recommended adoption of Resolution A-627 to put the city in compliance with state auditors regarding the city's fixed assets.
All city department heads submitted monthly reports and a copy of the minutes of all city boards and commissions that met in July were available for council review.
After approving payment of all bills for August, 2018, the council set the next regular scheduled meeting for September 10th at 5:30 P.M.
