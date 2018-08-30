City/County Labor Day Plans

The City of Warren and Bradley County will be celebrating Labor Day September 3rd. The Warren Municipal Building will be closed and there will be no garbage pickup in the city. Solid waste will be collected as regularly scheduled all other days of the week. The city transfer station will also be closed. The city Emergency Services Center ( police and fire ) will be open and fully staffed.
The Bradley County Courthouse will be closed September 3rd and there will be no county garbage pickup that day. The garbage routes normally collected on Monday will be picked up on Tuesday.
Have a safe and enjoyable Labor Day!
