Coach Hembree Addresses Lions Club

|Michael Sparks, Lions Club President and Coach Bo Hembree
Coach Hembree talked about the 2018 team in detail going over each position by player and discussed the number of new young players on the roster. He believes several of the 10th graders have talent and can contribute. He has a number of college prospects on this team and they should be fun to watch and support.
According to Coach Hembree the team had an outstanding 7 on 7 season this past summer and he believes he has more depth at running back and defensive back than in years past. He stated every year is different and this team must jell and play well together. He thinks they will get better as the year goes forward.
The Lumberjacks play Southside Batesville Saturday, August 25th with kick off set for 12;00 noon at North Little Rock High School. He urges fans to buy their tickets in advance from any bank or the credit union and be present to support the team. He said he is excited about the possibilites for 2018.
