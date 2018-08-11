Coffee Cakes Business For Sale

Donna Young has announced to salineriverchronicle.com that due to unforeseen health-related family obligations, she has decided to downsize her business. This has been a very difficult decision and it is with a heavy heart that she has decided to list her Warren location of Coffee Cakes for sale. Donna will continue to operate her business as usual until August 24, 2018. At that time, she will close the Warren location until she is able to sell the business or make other arrangements. She expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the people of Warren for their support and encouragement during the past two years and would love to see the business carry on. She also expressed her appreciation for the support and acts of kindness during this time.
