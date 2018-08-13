Cornerstone Coalition/Congressman Hold Transportation Round Table

August 9th, some twenty people gathered in the conference room of the Monticello Economic Development Commission office to welcome Arkansas 4th District Congressman Bruce Westerman and conduct a round table discussion on transportation needs in Southeast Arkansas. I-69 was a focal point of discussion as well as state highways and county roads and city streets in general.
Most of the meeting was taken up with comments about the needs for highway improvements and new projects. Again and again the topic turned to the needed fiances required to make the improvements desired. The Congressman was supportive of the needs but not encouraging about the future availability of funds to construct the roads. Without substantial federal investment, the I-69 project will likely never be completed. It will also require state matching funds, which do not now exist.
Present for the meeting was Dan Flowers, former director of the Arkansas Highway Department, who is working with the organization that is promoting I-69. He made a strong case for the project and urged the congress to move ahead to improve infrastructure in America. He urged local and state officials in Arkansas to be ready if any opportunity arises to help push I-69 forward.
There was also discussion about the need to improve and expand rail transportation and river port improvements. There is a need to connect the Southeast Intermodal Authority facility located on U.S. Highway 278, just east of Wilmar, with the Yellow Bend Port on the Mississippi river. Efforts have been ongoing for years to complete the connection. Rail and river transportation are both cheaper than trucks and reduce the congestion on our highways.
The Cornerstone Coalition is made up of representatives of Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Desha and Drew Counties. The organizations works on promoting projects of interest to the southeast region of Arkansas and strives to keep the elected officials and business community of the area informed on efforts to grow the economy.
After the round table meeting was concluded, Congressman Westerman spoke to the Southeast Arkansas Political Animals Club where he continued to talk about highways but also addressed tariffs and other issues. He indicated he was concerned about actions by the administration relating to tariffs but felt confident all would work out. He answered a few questions.
