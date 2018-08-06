Cortez Smith Earns Certificate of Completion In Grant Writing, Program Planning and Grant Research

MONTICELLO, AR — Cortez Smith, program director for the Career Pathways Initiative at the UAM College of Technology-McGehee, recently completed a program in grant writing and development hosted recently at UA-Little Rock by the Institute for Strategic Funding Development.
The two-day Strategic Grant Development Writing Workshop included training in strategic grant proposal writing, program planning and grant research for higher education as well as community grant writing. Students completing the workshop earned 15 continuing education units and well as information on where to obtain grant funding.
