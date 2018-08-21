Council Member Cobb Decides Not To Run

After the deadline to file for municipal office expired on Friday, August 17th, salineriverchronicle.com published a list of all those who filed, both opposed and unopposed. At the time of filing Positions 1 and 2 of Ward Two in the City of Warren had two candidates each who had submitted successful petitions to get on the ballot. On Monday, August 20th, salineriverchronicle.com was notified that Council Member Jancy Cobb, who had filed for re-election to Ward 2, Position 1, has decided to withdraw her petition and will not run in the general election in November. This leaves Memory Burks Frazer as the sole candidate for that position on the council.
Council Member Cobb has informed salineriverchronicle.com that she very recently experienced changes in her future work schedule that will make it difficult to attend all council meetings and committee meetings. She indicated that she has enjoyed her service to the people of the City of Warren but believes it is best to step down at this time due her personal obligations and time constraints.
The general election is set for November 6, 2018 at which time the voters will go to the polls to select municipal, county, state and national public officials. This includes congress, state legislature and runoffs in judicial races.
