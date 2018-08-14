Court Pleas Entered

Bradley County Circuit Court recently approved two guilty pleas voluntarily entered.
In the first case, Mohammed Islam plead guilty to "criminal use/laundering, gambling charge" and was given 72 months of supervised probation. Fees were also accessed. These charges stemmed from improper use of game machines.
The second case was a guilty plea by Steven Shane Sivils, Jr. for possession of "drug paraphernalia
to ingest or inhale." The sentence consisted of 24 months incarceration plus payment of fees and a fine. Another 120 months was suspended.
