Tuesday, August 14, 2018

Court Pleas Entered

Bradley County Circuit Court recently approved two guilty pleas voluntarily entered.

In the first case, Mohammed Islam plead  guilty to "criminal use/laundering, gambling charge" and was given 72 months of supervised probation.  Fees were also accessed.  These charges stemmed from improper use of game machines.

The second case was a guilty plea by Steven Shane Sivils, Jr. for possession of "drug paraphernalia
to ingest or inhale."  The sentence consisted of 24 months incarceration plus payment of fees and a fine.  Another 120 months was suspended. 
