Deadline Expires for Municipal Races

The deadline to file to run for municipal office in the cities of Warren, Hermitage and Banks expired at 12:00 noon August 17th. Following is a list of those who submitted petitions with sufficient legal signatures to qualify for municipal offices. In the City of Warren, there are three wards and candidates for city council must live in the ward for which they run, and may run for position 1 or 2.
In Hermitage there are two wards and candidates run by position 1 or 2 while in Banks there are five positions on the council that run by position 1-5. Municipal elections will take place on November 6, 2018 in conjunction with the general election for all state and federal offices.
CANDIDATES FILING FOR MUNICIPAL OFFICES 2018
CITY OF WARREN
MAYOR DENISA PENNINGTON, DONN BAKER & CARLOS I. YEPES
TREASURER ROBERT C. MILTON
CITY CLERK HELEN T. BOSWELL
CITY ATTORNEY H. MURRAY CLAYCOMB
ALDERMAN
WARD 1, POSITION 1 ANGELA THOMAS MARSHALL
WARD 1, POSITION 2 JOEL TOLEFREE
WARD 2, POSITION 1 JANZY COBB & MEMORY BURKS FRAZER
WARD 2, POSITION 2 EMILY L. MOSELEY & TOMMY MCLEMORE
WARD 3, POSITION 1 DOROTHY HENDERSON
WARD 3, POSITION 2 ZACHARY BURKS
CITY OF BANKS
MAYOR KEETON HUDSON & SHIRLEY K. SMITH
RECORDER/TREASURER LEAH VIA
ALDERMAN
POSITION 1 LAURA STEADMAN
POSITION 2 BOBBY HAGLER & WHITNEY MATHEWS
POSITION 3 GARY P. SMITH & RONNIE VIA
POSITION 4 KAYLA ADAMS & KATHY HALL
POSITION 5 HOLLI POPE
CITY OF HERMITAGE
MAYOR TONYA C. KENDRIX
RECORDER DAPHNE RENEE HARGIS
ALDERMAN
WARD 1, POSITION 1 RANDY GORMAN JR.
WARD 1, POSITION 2 LARRY MATTHEW HUITT
WARD 2, POSITION 1 ANNETTE PEEBLES
WARD 2, POSITION 2
