Deadline Expires for Municipal Races

The deadline to file to run for municipal office in the cities of Warren, Hermitage and Banks expired at 12:00 noon August 17th.  Following is a list of those who submitted petitions with sufficient legal signatures to qualify for municipal offices.  In the City of Warren, there are three wards and candidates for city council must live in the ward for which they run, and may run for position 1 or 2.
In Hermitage there are two wards and candidates run by position 1 or 2 while in Banks there are five positions on the council that run by position 1-5.   Municipal elections will take place on November 6, 2018 in conjunction with the general election for all state and federal offices. 

CANDIDATES FILING FOR MUNICIPAL OFFICES 2018

CITY OF WARREN
MAYOR DENISA PENNINGTON, DONN BAKER & CARLOS I. YEPES
TREASURER ROBERT C. MILTON
CITY CLERK HELEN T. BOSWELL
CITY ATTORNEY H. MURRAY CLAYCOMB
ALDERMAN
   WARD 1, POSITION 1 ANGELA THOMAS MARSHALL
   WARD 1, POSITION 2 JOEL TOLEFREE
   WARD 2, POSITION 1 JANZY COBB   &   MEMORY BURKS FRAZER
   WARD 2, POSITION 2 EMILY L. MOSELEY    &    TOMMY MCLEMORE
   WARD 3, POSITION 1 DOROTHY HENDERSON
   WARD 3, POSITION 2 ZACHARY BURKS   

CITY OF BANKS
MAYOR KEETON HUDSON   &   SHIRLEY K. SMITH
RECORDER/TREASURER LEAH VIA
ALDERMAN
   POSITION 1 LAURA STEADMAN
   POSITION 2 BOBBY HAGLER   &   WHITNEY MATHEWS
   POSITION 3 GARY P. SMITH   &   RONNIE VIA
   POSITION 4 KAYLA ADAMS   &   KATHY HALL
   POSITION 5 HOLLI POPE

CITY OF HERMITAGE
MAYOR TONYA C. KENDRIX
RECORDER DAPHNE RENEE HARGIS
ALDERMAN
   WARD 1, POSITION 1 RANDY GORMAN JR.
   WARD 1, POSITION 2 LARRY MATTHEW HUITT
   WARD 2, POSITION 1 ANNETTE PEEBLES
   WARD 2, POSITION 2
