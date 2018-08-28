Denisa Pennington Addresses NAACP

After conducting some routine business during the monthly meeting of the Bradley County NAACP meeting, the members present were addressed by Denisa Pennington, candidate for Mayor of Warren in the upcoming 2018 election. Ms. Pennington knew many of those present, but introduced herself to all in attendance and went over her background. She explained she grew up in Warren and graduated form Warren High School and UAM. She has three daughters and sons-in-law and grandchildren, all who live, work and go to school in the Warren community.
Ms. Pennington talked about her family history in Warren and her years of experience in economic and community development. Early in her comments, Ms. Pennington talked about the need to move Warren forward, but also stated the city has substantial assets and is far from a depressed community. She told the audience that she could carry them to depressed communities, some not too far away. She said work is needed to assist our existing industry and business and to keep working to bring new jobs to the community. She went on to say that Warren must keep what it has economically and maintain its current level of services, in order to take care of our existing citizens in all neighborhoods. She stated she did not have all the answers but would listen and work with all the citizens of Warren. According to her comments, it will take everyone to make progress. Mrs.Pennington went on to say she is running for Mayor because she desires to do the job and and is not against anyone. She ask for the support of all present.
Mrs. Pennington said she was open to polices that will benefit all the people of Warren as long as they are legal and the city can pay the cost. She indicated that she is willing to help seek resources for ideas that the city cannot afford or take part in, if it is doable and helpful.
The members and guest present voiced their appreciation to Mrs. Pennington for her attendance and candor.
The floor was opened for questions and several were asked. questions concerned child care, job creation and street improvements. There was discussion about how to clean up lots and dilapidated structures. Mrs. Pennington state she has been driving through all areas of Warren and sees work to do. She said she is willing to work hard and looks forward to the opportunity to serve.
