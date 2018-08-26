Dr. George Announces Temporary Location and Phone Number

Dr. Dichelle George, due to the fire in her office, will temporarily be located in Dr. Weaver's offfice at 219 E. Central St. Repair and recovery has already started. Dr. George says, "Hopefully our phone lines will be functioning sometime Monday. Our temporary phone is 870-466-2680."
She further stated that she will be seeing clients during usual hours.
She also said, "I am very thankful to the fire department for the wonderful job they did getting the fire controlled and out quickly, and for the community for their support."
She further stated that she will be seeing clients during usual hours.
She also said, "I am very thankful to the fire department for the wonderful job they did getting the fire controlled and out quickly, and for the community for their support."
No comments:
Post a Comment