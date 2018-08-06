Dr. Suzzette Goldmon To Serve As Director For Hospitality And Tourism Initiatives

MONTICELLO, AR — Dr. Suzzette Goldmon has been appointed director for hospitality and tourism initiatives at the University of Arkansas at Monticello according to an announcement today by UAM Chancellor Karla Hughes.
In the newly-created position, Goldmon will provide leadership for the expansion of UAM's hospitality management initiatives, including working with the existing hospitality management programs at the UAM Colleges of Technology at Crossett and McGehee to help develop a curriculum that focuses on marketing and tourism, leading to the completion of a bachelor's degree. Goldmon will also be charged with developing plans for recruitment and marketing of the existing two-year degree programs on both the Crossett and McGehee campuses. She will also provide management oversight of properties owned by UAM, including The Trotter House bed-and-breakfast in Monticello, the Taylor House near Dumas, and the Pindall Law Firm Building in Arkansas City.
"I am pleased to welcome Dr. Goldmon to our administrative staff and look forward to working with her to expand and improve our programs in hospitality management," said Hughes. "She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this position and I am excited by what she will bring to the institution."
Goldmon, who has extensive experience in the hospitality management industry, called the new position "a wonderful opportunity to utilize the properties owned by UAM and to build partnerships with organizations such as the Arkansas Delta Byways Tourist Association to foster tourism in this region. I also look forward to working with the hospitality management programs at our campuses in Crossett and McGehee."
Goldmon holds a Ph.D. in hospitality and tourism management from Oklahoma State University, a master's degree in food science and nutrition from the University of Tennessee-Martin, and a bachelor's degree in general dietetics and food systems administration, also from UT-Martin. She has completed additional post-graduate study in adult education and food science at North Carolina State and is a certified instructor for the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation.
Goldmon spent six years on the faculty of the culinary program for The Art Institute of Raleigh-Durham in North Carolina and currently serves as an adjunct faculty member in hospitality and tourism at UT-Martin and Austin Peay State University. She has also held adjunct faculty positions at DeVry University and The Art Institute of Pittsburgh and spent three years on the faculty of North Carolina Central University, teaching hospitality and tourism administration.
Goldmon also served four years as general manager of University Center Food Operations at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville.
