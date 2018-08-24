EBT Statewide Outage Over Weekend

Letters regarding this outage have been sent to retailers and cardholders alerting them to the outage. However, we would appreciate it if you would be willing to share the information with your viewers and readers.
What: Statewide Outage of EBT
When: Saturday, August 25 at 11 p.m. until Sunday, August 26, at 7 a.m.
Why: The state of Arkansas plans to transition to a new Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) vendor on August 27, 2018.
Because of this transition, a statewide outage is scheduled from Saturday, August 25, beginning at 11 p.m. until Sunday, August 26, at 7 a.m. During this period, cardholders will not be able to use any EBT benefits (food or cash).
EBT cardholders should plan ahead for food purchases and cash withdrawals. Cardholders WILL NOT be able to use their EBT cards from 11 p.m. on Saturday, August 25, 2018, to 7a.m. Sunday, August 26, 2018. Both the cardholder website at www.ebtedge.com and the EBT Customer Service Help Line (1-800-997-9999) will be down during this planned outage.
After August 26th, cardholders can access the new EBT website at: https://www.connectebt.com/ or call the EBT Customer Service Help Line (1-800-997-9999).
For questions regarding EBT cards, benefits, and/or the outage, people can visit the Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) website at https://humanservices.arkansas.gov/ or contact their County Office at 800-482-8988, Press #3 and Option #3.
