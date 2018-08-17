Emily Moseley Announces Candidacy for Warren City Council

Moseley is a member of the First Baptist Church and serves on the Board of the Southeast Ark Fair and Market. She has worked for GM Dealerships in Warren and Monticello and is currently employed in the Bradley County Sheriff and Collector's Office, where she has been employed for the past twelve years.
Moseley is married to Jimmy Moseley. They have two sons Baker (Kim), Joe _Alarie) and one daughter Susanne (Steve). They have 2 grandsons, Bryce and Brayden Moseley and four grandaughter, Caroline and Abby Moseley and Bailey and Zoey Herring.
I was born and raised in Warren. My goal is to be here for the citizens and help our town to grow and prosper.
