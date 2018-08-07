Tuesday, August 7, 2018

Emmaus Baptist Church To Hold Revival

Emmaus Baptist Church will hold revival services August 12-15 at 60 Harrelson Road(Hwy 189) in New Edinburg with Evangelist Bro. Jim Moss bringing the message.

The service hours are as follows:

Sunday Night: 5:30 p.m.
Monday-Wednesday: 7:00 p.m.

Music will be led by Bro. Eddie Raines.  The pastor of Emmaus Baptist Church is Bro. Joe McElyea.  Everyone is welcome.
