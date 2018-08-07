Emmaus Baptist Church To Hold Revival

Emmaus Baptist Church will hold revival services August 12-15 at 60 Harrelson Road(Hwy 189) in New Edinburg with Evangelist Bro. Jim Moss bringing the message.
The service hours are as follows:
Sunday Night: 5:30 p.m.
Monday-Wednesday: 7:00 p.m.
Music will be led by Bro. Eddie Raines. The pastor of Emmaus Baptist Church is Bro. Joe McElyea. Everyone is welcome.
The service hours are as follows:
Sunday Night: 5:30 p.m.
Monday-Wednesday: 7:00 p.m.
Music will be led by Bro. Eddie Raines. The pastor of Emmaus Baptist Church is Bro. Joe McElyea. Everyone is welcome.
No comments:
Post a Comment