Evening of Elegance Banquet Set For August 17

The African Methodist Episcopal Church and Monticello /Warren District where Rev. Dr. James R. Hooper is the Presiding Elder is planning "An Evening of Elegance Gala Banquet" honoring Unsung Heroes of the Monticello/Warren District . The Categories are; The Local Church, the School System, The Business Sector , the Community /Volunteers and Young Adults. The Speaker for the event will be the 12th Episcopal Bishop of the African Methodist Church, Bishop Michael L. Mitchell Presiding Prelate. The Event will be held on Friday, August 17, 2018 at 5:00p.m. at the Star City Civic Center in Star City, Ar. Please contact Public Relation Chairperson Brenda Binns @ 870-723-0661 for tickets or Rev. James R. Hooper The tickets are $25.00.
