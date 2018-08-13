Great Service at Bethel AME

A large crowd was on hand Sunday, August 12th as Bethel AME Church of Warren conducted a service commemorating 150 years of ministry in Warren.Dr. Clarence Lucky is Pastor. The program consisted of praise and worship, outstanding singing and a proclamation issued by Warren Mayor Bryan Martin, making Sunday, "Bethel AME Church Day" in Warren. The occasion was presented by Sister Carol Hooper. The Word was preached by Bishop Michael L. Mitchell, Presiding Prelate of the 12th Episcopal District. Dr. Dorothy Henderson, 12th Episcopal District Lay President recognized guest and past and current pastors.
Bethel AME Church was organized in 1868. Based on available information, it appears the Rev. James McFadden was one of the organizers of the church. The church was once located in the area of Union Cemetery, just North of the present church facility. After relocating, the structure burned in 1912 and anew building was constructed. It was completely renovated in 1927. The current church building was completed in 1974. The first service was held on the first Sunday of April. Rev. G. T. Blackman was the Pastor and served Bethel for 14 years.
Bethel has been the home church to many of the leading citizens of Warren throughout its history. It is the current home to Warren Council Member Zachary Burks, the senior member of the Warren City Council. Retired educator Raymond Colen, who serves as a member of the Warren Aviation Commission and has served in other important positions within the community is also an active member.
Attending the 150 year celebration was Mrs. Cordella Mitchell, Episcopal Supervisor and Dr. James R. Hooper, Presiding Elder.
