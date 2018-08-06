Health Fair & Health Coalition Committees Scheduled

The Bradley County Health Fair Planning Group and the Bradley County Hometown Health Coalition will meet Thursday, August 9th in the conference room of the Brunson Medical Complex on N. Bragg Street. The meetings are scheduled as follows:
* Health Fair Group-11:00 AM to 12:00 noon
* Health Coalition-12:00 noon to 1:00 PM
No lunch will be served but those attending are encouraged to bring their lunch and take part in the meetings.
Any interested organizations or individuals are invited to attend and help plan and to participate in the activities of both groups.
For further information contact R. Alicia Outlaw, Adm. Bradley County Health Unit located at 208 North Bragg Street. The number to call is 870-226-8440.
