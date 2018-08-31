Henderson Receives "Peer" Award

Congratulation to the Bradley County Department of Human Services Administrator, Dorothy Henderson who most recently received the County Administrator of the Year “Peer” Award during the Arkansas Department of Human Services County Administrators Annual Conference held at the Embassy Suites in Little Rock, Arkansas.This award is given to a County Administrator, who is a member of the County Administrators Association and is awarded by his/her peers to recognize that County Administrator as a person who best exemplifies the purposes of the organization through his/her outstanding work as a leader on the local office level, in the community, and within the Agency. County Administrator, Dorothy Henderson has also been honored by the Department of Human Service as she received the County Administrators of the year Director’s Award in 2001. Henderson has served as President of the County Administrators Association and is currently serving as the Chairperson of Constitution and bylaws. She is married to Larry Henderson, has two sons, Cornell, Timothy (deceased) and three granddaughters, Raya, Alexis and Mya. Her Moto is,” If I can help somebody alone the way then my living shall not be in vain”.
